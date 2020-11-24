Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 159,804 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,804 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.16% of Natera worth $71,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NTRA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,791. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,043 shares of company stock valued at $53,692,779 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

