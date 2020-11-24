Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 30,529 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $69,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,751,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $724.21. 6,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

