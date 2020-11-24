Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $82,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $220.60. 27,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,702. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

