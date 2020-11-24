Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 66,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

