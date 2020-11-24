Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $348.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

