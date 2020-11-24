Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $7.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of M opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Macy’s by 30.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Macy’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

