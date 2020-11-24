Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $599.14 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $597.68 or 0.03094481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinMex, DDEX and IDEX. Maker has a market capitalization of $599.14 million and approximately $63.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00353622 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,002,451 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, OasisDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinMex, GOPAX, Bibox and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

