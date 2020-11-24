Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (MANO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MANO opened at GBX 273.34 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Manolete Partners Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

In other news, insider Lee Manning bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

