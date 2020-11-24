Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.73. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 271,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.