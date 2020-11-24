Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

