Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

