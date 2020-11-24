McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

MCD stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.01. 61,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

