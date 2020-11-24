Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 3.87. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $40,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $114,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

