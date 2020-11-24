Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.98

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.98 and last traded at C$53.90, with a volume of 62428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at C$602,395. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$25,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,050,386.29.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

