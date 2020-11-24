Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average of $145.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

