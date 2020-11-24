MixMarvel (MIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $698,984.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. MixMarvel has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $698,984.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bithumb Global, Bithumb and Gate.io. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00353622 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.68 or 0.03094481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027381 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,566,206,026 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMax, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

