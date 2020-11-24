Morgan Stanley Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 435,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

