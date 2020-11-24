Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $179.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.47.

AVB opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 57,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 41.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

