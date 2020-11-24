MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MSC Industrial Direct traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

