Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

