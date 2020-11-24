National Bank Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

National Bank has increased its dividend by 240.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

