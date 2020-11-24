National Grid plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1285 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

National Grid has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

National Grid stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

