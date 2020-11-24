National Grid plc (NG.L) (NG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17 on January 13th

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 926.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 905.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

