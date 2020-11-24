NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.96.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,521.83 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.