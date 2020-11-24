Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 353,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,958. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

