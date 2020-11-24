News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of News worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

