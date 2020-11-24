NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

