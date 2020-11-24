Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.60. Nine Energy Service shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 2,563 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

