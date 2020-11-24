Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

NIO stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.