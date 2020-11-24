Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

