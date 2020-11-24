Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%.

NIU opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

