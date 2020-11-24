Noble Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 929% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE NBLX opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.