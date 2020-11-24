Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 45,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $120,214,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

