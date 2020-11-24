Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces $0.11 Annual Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.