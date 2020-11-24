Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMYY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Ntt Docomo has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CLSA downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ntt Docomo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

