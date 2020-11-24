Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

