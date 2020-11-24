Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Nucor worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 22,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,600. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.