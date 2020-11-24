Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,303.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 25,942 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $592,515.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,156.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

