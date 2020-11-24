Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE:JTA opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.