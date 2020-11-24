NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $525.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.46 and a 200-day moving average of $451.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.