O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 815 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 919% compared to the average daily volume of 80 put options.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

