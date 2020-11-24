Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -30.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.