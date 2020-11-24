OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) (ASX:OFX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) (ASX:OFX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.30.

In other OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX) news, insider John (Skander) Malcolm 166,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st.

About OFX Group Limited (OFX.AX)

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, International Payment Services and International Payment Solutions. The International Payment Services segment offers bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

