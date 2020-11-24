Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

11/12/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/4/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

11/3/2020 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of ONCT stock remained flat at $$2.60 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,782. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Carter purchased 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

