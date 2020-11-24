ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.47% of ONE Gas worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,700. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

