Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.47 on Friday. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

