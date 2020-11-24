Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OPRA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

