OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.10 million, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

