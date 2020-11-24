Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and CarlÃ©s mines located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

