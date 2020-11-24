Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and CarlÃ©s mines located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.